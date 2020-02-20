Locals, WKH police foil Assam encroachment bid at Langpih

NONGSTOIN: Residents of Umwali village under Langpih in West Khasi Hills District joined force with police and the district administration to thwart an attempt by Assam Police to encroach into the area with the intention of setting up a police camp.

Narrating the incident, Lestarland Thongni, secretary of Umwali village, stated that Assam Police personnel came in four vehicles with government officials to Umwali and attempted to set up a police camp on a plot of land owned by Kwiskelda Lyngdoh, a local.

However, a proactive district police force foiled the bid.

West Khasi Hills Police informed that there was no communication from their Assam counterpart regarding the police camp but they stationed themselves at Umwali based on inputs from ‘reliable sources’.

As soon as the Assam team arrived at the spot, a heated exchange took place between the two sides. Assam Police personnel showed maps and documents written in Assamese language to stake claim to the land, but those were dismissed by the locals and the WKH police.

With the deadlock continuing till late in the day, West Khasi Hills SP BJ Laloo led a police team to Umwali and interacted with locals.

On being confronted and staring at a hopeless cause, the Assam team beat a hasty retreat.

The district police chief also advised the villagers to maintain calm, while asserting that the matter will be taken up by the two state governments.