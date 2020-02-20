News Capsule

FASTag

The Project Director, PIU, Shillong informed that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is issuing free FASTag w.e.f February 15 to February 29. Customers can collect the free FASTag from Pahammawlein toll plaza, Diengpasoh toll plaza, Pasyih toll plaza, Lumshnong toll plaza and NHAI office, Lower Lachumiere.

Training

West Khasi Hills, Deputy Commissioner informed to all coal owners of the district that the Directorate of Mineral Resources will conduct a training cum awareness programme on February 26 at Bishop Hall, Nongstoin from 10 am. All are requested to attend it to avail the benefits like proper method of extracting of coal and for using of mineral resources.