Classes resume at Assam University

From Our Special Correspondent



GUWAHATI: The stalemate between the students of Assam University and the institution’s management authorities ended on Wednesday night with normality restored and classes at the university resuming on Thursday.

The Assam University Students’ Union (AUSU) had launched a strike on February 10, 2020 and an indefinite hunger strike two days later in protest against the two-year rustication and FIR against a research scholar who had allegedly manhandled the vice chancellor of the university.

Silchar MP, Rajdeep Roy played a key role as mediator between the protesting students union and the university authorities in breaking the deadlock after a long-drawn marathon meeting that concluded on Wednesday night.

“We had long-drawn marathon discussion with all the stakeholders, the protesting students’ organisation, and other organisations not taking part in the strike, the university authorities and district administration and came to a conclusion that the strike needed to be withdrawn so that classes can resume from Thursday,” Roy told a section of the media after the meeting.

The legislator further elaborated by informing that two major commitments have been made by either party.

“The students union pledged not to repeat any activity that defames the name of the university or brings disrepute to it. The university authorities on their part assured that the career of the research scholar in question will not be affected and the rustication order kept in abeyance till the time he submits his thesis and appears for the exam,” Roy said.

The Assam University Teachers’ Association (AUTA), which had expressed concern over the deteriorating health condition of certain students who were on hunger strike, also expressed relief that the impasse had finally ended.

Speaking to The Shillong Times over phone on Thursday, AUTA general secretary, Devashish Sengupta expressed relief over and classes resuming after a 10-day break and normality finally restored on campus.