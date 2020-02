WILLIAMNAGAR : The East Garo Hills Fisheries Department is organizing a one-day “Aqua-Fest 2019-2020” at Memo Lake in Bolkinggre village under Samanda C&RD Block on 26 February where the Govt. Chief Whip and Williamnagar MLA, Marcuise N Marak, will be the chief guest, stated the communique issued by Helparine A Sangma, Superintendent of Fisheries, Williamnagar.