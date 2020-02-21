No decision on ILP; Centre to protect tribal rights

Shah assures to examine resolution on permit

From C K Nayak

NEW DELHI: The ruling MDA delegation led by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday after waiting for three days amid uncertainties, but there is no commitment on granting Inner Line Permit for Meghalaya although he assured to protect all tribal rights.

The union home minister gave a patient hearing to the delegation for over half an hour and assured the state team to look into the demand of imposing ILP in the hill state.

Shah has agreed to examine the unanimous demand of the Assembly to implement ILP, a statement from the CM’s office said.

“Union home minister Amit Shah today assured the delegation led by chief minister Conrad Sangma that Government of India is examining the resolution passed by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly for the implementation of Inner Line Permit in the State”, the statement said.

The delegation, some of whom landed here as early as Monday, was given time at 7 pm that too, after the return of Shah from statehood day function in Arunachal Pradesh.

Initially, the delegation was to meet Shah on Tuesday night.

Sources in the MHA said that ILP cannot be granted for a state like Meghalaya which is used as transit point to many neighbouring states. Its tourism centric economy will also be disturbed if restrictive steps like ILP are introduced, the sources added.

The Meghalaya Assembly had on December 19 adopted the resolution for implementing ILP, which will impose restrictions on the entry of ‘outsiders’ to the hill state. The resolution was moved by chief minister

and members across party lines, including the BJP, had supported it.

The MDA government is under pressure to impose ILP in Meghalaya as pressure groups, including the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO), have threatened to intensify agitations on the demand. But considering the geographical location and economical impact, the Centre is reluctant to sanction the same and with lingering time, the demand may lose its relevance.

During the meeting with Shah, besides the chief minister, the state delegation consisted of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh, Urban Affairs Minister Hamletson Dohling, Chairman of Meghalaya Planning Board Lambor Malgniang, MLA Nujorki Sungoh (UDP), Government Chief Whip Marcuise Mark (NPP), HSPDP representative Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and KHNAM representative Adelbert Nongrum.

In the 40-minute meeting with Shah, the Meghalaya delegation was assured that the Centre will never allow dilution of tribal rights.

“The Constitution of India has different provisions to protect the rights of the tribals and Government of India will never allow those rights to be diluted in any ways. If there are any measures that would tantamount to encroachment on the tribal rights, the government of India will work in coordination with Meghalaya to safeguard the interest of the people. In every possible way the central government will always ensure that tribal rights are protected,” the chief minister said quoting assurance from the home minister.

Apart from ILP, different pressing issues of the state including development especially of border areas and improving the overall inland security were also discussed during the meeting.

The state delegation expressed its satisfaction with the meeting and informed that the Centre has shown its serious concern for the people and they were very positive about the outcome.