Tattoo fest to get under way today

From Our Correspondent



GUWAHATI: The three-day long NEON Tattoo Festival, organised by the Ripz Tattoo & Piercing, Tsthetic Progressive Work, and Vicky Communication and Associates, will get under way at NEZCC, Shilpgram, Guwahati on Friday, which will feature tattoo artistes from all over the world

Tattoo, a form of body art also has most of its origin here in the agrarian and forested landscapes of North East, which triggered the organisers to come up with idea of organising the event. The word ‘NEON’ stands for North East Of Nation. The convention also aims to put Assam as a natural hotspot destination for tourists and professions related to creativity.

“The idea is to create awareness among the youngsters and their parents on choosing tattooing as a career option and a profession.” said Ripon Basak (Ripz), festival creator, founder and owner of Ripz Tattoo & Piercing. This first-of-its-kind festival will will see tattoo artists from other parts of India, the likes of Sunny Bhanushali, Chirag Jhala, Niloy Das, Lokesh Verma, Alex Shimrey, Sameer Patange, Micky & Vikas Malani, Mukesh Waghela and Nirmal Dias participating. International tattoo artists Dave T from London, Bimal Rai from Nepal and Kate from St. Petersburg, Russia will be bringing in their artistic touch to this festival.

Along with live tattooing and piercing by the renowned national and international tattoo artistes, the convention would also include live music from distinguished bands from across the North East.