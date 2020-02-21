UDP to discuss show cause notice to MDCs

SHILLONG: The parliamentary board of the UDP is likely to meet next week to discuss the show cause notice issued to its two MDCs, Paul Lyngdoh and Teibor Pathaw.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, general secretary of UDP, Jemino Mawthoh, said, “The parliamentary board of the party will meet to discuss as this matter will have to be dealt as per party procedure”.

Lyngdoh and Pathaw were issued show cause notices shortly after they switched their allegiance to United Democratic Forum (UDF) from the UDP-led coalition of United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The two MDCs had sent their replies through WhatsApp.