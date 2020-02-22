Over 10 kg drugs seized, five from Manipur held

SHILLONG: In its continued crackdown on drug abuse, Shillong Police on Friday recovered 10.174 kg of suspected Amphetamine W.Y alias Yaba tablets and arrested five persons in this connection.

East Khasi Hills SP Claudia Lyngwa said that based on reliable inputs from a sister agency that one tourist vehicle bearing registration number (AS 01 LC 4807) was being used by the drug suppliers for transporting contraband drugs, a joint operation was carried out along with ANTF team and accompanied by Mawlai Police Station staff to intercept the vehicle at Mawiongrim viewpoint. The vehicle was successfully intercepted at the viewpoint.

On following the procedures of NDPS Act and searching the vehicle and personal belongings of the occupants, 10.174 kg of suspected Amphetamine W.Y @ Yaba tablets were found inside the travel trolley of Jiten Wairokpam Singh.

Upon examination of the suspect, it was ascertained that he was in conspiracy of trafficking the contraband drugs along with Akoijam Subhachandra Singh, Samphangso Shinglai, Nganba Wairokpham Chenglei and Nengneichong Lhanglal. They all hailed from Manipur’s Thoubal and Ukhrul Districts. All five accused have been arrested and a case has been registered.