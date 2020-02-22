Sonowal stresses vision plan for Assam riverine island

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the state Public Works Department to prepare a detailed project for developing seamless connectivity covering 216 villages of Majuli district and submit the same to the government.

Sonowal emphasised on preparing a future vision plan for Majuli, the country’s largest riverine island, in consultation with panchayati raj institution (PRI) representatives.

The chief minister asked the PWD officials to maintain quality in their work and said that the department would have to expeditiously complete the projects.

He also directed the PWD contractors to complete the projects as per time schedule fixed in the contract and said that legal action would be initiated against contractors who fail to complete the projects on time.

Attending the district level coordination and monitoring committee meeting of Majuli district on Friday, Sonowal reviewed the implementation of various developmental schemes of the central and state governments apart from taking stock of functioning of PWD, water resources, tourism and Brahmaputra Board in the meeting.

Since the formation of our government, over Rs 350 crore has been spent in Majuli for construction of roads and bridges and a result of which there is a marked change in the connectivity sector in the district. He stressed on maintenance of the roads and directed the PWD officials to carry out field-level surveys at Ahatguri and Bhakatchapori for construction of roads and bridges. He also asked concerned officials to take steps for installation of street lights in Majuli.

While reviewing the works of water resources department and the Brahmaputra Board, the chief minister directed to form a team of the department to conduct a field-level survey on the condition of the embankments before the onset of monsoon.

The team would also take help of the services of experts and consult with local people and prepare a report on the vulnerability of the embankments so that necessary action could be taken well in time.

The chief minister directed the water resources department and Brahmaputra Board officials to work in cooperation and take the help of IIT experts to prepare a long term plan for permanent solution of protection of the riverine island.