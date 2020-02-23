AHAM urges CM to upscale indoor stadium construction

TURA: The A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) from Tura on behalf of the people of Sunny Hills locality and its adjoining areas has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma urging him to facilitate the upgradation of the Indoor Stadium being constructed in the area to international level.

The organization while appreciating the move of the government to construct the same in the area said that some of the events and competitions of the upcoming 2022 National Games might most probably be hosted at the new stadium and urged the government to upscale the construction to hold at least 5,000 people along with Gym facilities.

The organization also sought the construction of a 3-5 star hostel as well as a Canteen alongside the Indoor Stadium so that it not only caters to games and sportspersons but can also promote tourism as well.

The organization also sought that initiative is taken to improve the existing fair weather approach road to the stadium with steel road, the installation of water storage tank for the locality to meet shortage of water supply, the establishment of an Auditorium for the area with a capacity to hold 7,000 people and to give a facelift to the New Tura Playground with modern day technology.