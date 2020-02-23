Himanta takes dig at anti-CAA stir; pledges to retain power in 2021

GUWAHATI: The ruling BJP in Assam took a dig at the movement against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) while pledging to form the government for a second consecutive time in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Addressing a large gathering during a Sankalp Samaroh rally in Dibrugarh on Sunday, party strategist and state minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that a “section had attempted to hatch a conspiracy to spread misinformation and destabilise Assam in the name of the movement against CAA”.

“Such a conspiracy was hatched during December last year taking the state towards the path of violence and affecting development besides disturbing the academic ambience. The movement against CAA has only taken Assam backward. Therefore, we will make sure that we do not allow any conspiracy or move that goes against the interests of the state,” Sarma asserted.

He said that despite Prime Minister, chief minister and party leaders reiterating in various meetings that not a single foreigner would be allowed to enter the state, the protesters have not relented and instead moved on with the agitation.

“So I would want to know the objective of the movement. They are talking about floating a political party but why are they not raising their voices against communal forces that divide the state or flagging other issues such as NRC anomalies or poaching of rhinos at Kaziranga,” he asked.

Pledging to win 100 seats in the Assembly elections next year, the minister said t the party would work doubly hard in the next one year.

“We have accomplished a number of objectives during our tenure in the past four years and in the next one year, we will make sure that we work doubly hard to achieve more. If the pace of work in the next five years is sustained, Assam can surely be among the five top states of the country,” Sarma said.