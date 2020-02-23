HM lauds police for detecting coal

SHILLONG: After 83 illegal coal-laden trucks were detected in West Khasi Hills, the newly appointed Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Saturday lauded the police and asserted that the Home department is trying and working hard to improve the system of governance.

“It is not a question of me but of the system and we are trying to improve it,” he said.

‘The credit should be given to the police on the field who managed to detect such a large number of illegal coal trucks’, he added.

When asked if the new approach of the department on the issue of illegal coal mining would continue, he said that it is not about a new approach but it is the duty of each and every citizen to ensure that no illegality takes place.

“This is the job of the police and I congratulate them with a hope that this will continue checking all over the state,” Rymbui said.

Rymbui recently took over the home department from James Sangma after there were protests from different MDA partners who wanted action against James for failing to control illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state.