MLAs air voice of people, says Sawkmie

SHILLONG: The opposition Chief Whip and Congress MLA, P T Sawkmie has said that it is wrong to say that the majority is not supporting the demand for ILP.

In response to Cabinet Minister AL Hek, Sawkmie said that as the MLAs represent the people of the state, the decision on ILP resolution should be considered as the voice of the people.

“From the statement of Hek, it is very clear that the BJP is not interested in implementing ILP”, Sawkmie said.