UDP, KSU disagree with Hek

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party and the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Saturday brushed aside BJP leader and Cabinet Minister AL Hek’s assertion that majority of the people are not in favour of implementation of Inner Line Permit in the state.

UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh on Saturday said that the party was not in agreement with Hek that only a few thousand are in favour of ILP in the state.

“I am not very sure on what basis the minister made this observation. But to say that only a few thousand support ILP is not correct,” Lyngdoh, who is also the Assembly Speaker, said.

Recalling that all the 60 MLAs had voted in favour of the resolution adopted by the state Assembly to urge upon the Centre to implement ILP in the state, he said, “We should not divert from our stand to demand implementation of the provisions of Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873”.

Meanwhile, KSU president, Lambokstar Marngar also slammed Hek for his remarks that only a few thousand were in favour of ILP.

“We have held meetings in various parts of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region. We saw people want ILP implemented. It is shocking to see the attempt on the part of the minister to divert the whole issue,” Marngar said.

Hek on Friday said he did not believe that the people of the state were becoming restless due to the delay by the Centre to implement the ILP in the state.