US President likely to be offered ‘Trump platter’ at Bukhara

New Delhi/Jaipur: A ‘Trump platter’, comprising signature dishes from ITC Maurya’s restaurant Bukhara with a little customisation, is likely to be laid out for US President Donald Trump during his maiden visit to India, sources said.

The Bukhara restaurant, which has hosted several heads of states, including former US presidents has not altered its menu for the last 41 years.

Like his predecessors, Trump is likely to dine at the iconic restaurant where a ‘Trump platter’ is likely to be laid out for him. It will be customised according to his taste, the sources said.

The hotel, however, has not revealed anything about the arrangements made for Trump, including the food.

Barack Obama had visited India twice in 2010 and 2015 as the president and he was served the ‘Obama platter’. Since then, the dish has become a part of the menu and is also very popular among the guests.

Bukhara’s dishes are mainly tandoor based and has an assortment of kebabs, the signature ‘Dal Bukhara’ and breads like ‘Khasta Roti’, ‘Bharwan Kulcha’. Trump is also likely to be gifted an apron with a painting of M F Husain.

Legend has it that Husain was so impressed with Bukhara that he painted his trademark horse on his canvas while having food at the restaurant. This trademark horse has been replicated on the aprons that are given as mementos to the guests.

These aprons will also be presented to the Trumps, the sources said.

Jaipur-based firm designs Trump Collection

A Jaipur-based company has been entrusted with designing and creating exclusive tableware and cutlery for personal use of the visiting US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and other family members to India.

“The Trump Collection, as it may now be termed, has been conceptualised and created within a short period of two weeks using wide variety of non-ferrous metals, and has been coated with a thick layer of pure gold and silver as final finish,” said Arun Pabuwal, founder, CEO of Jaipur based Arun’s Group of Companies which is an internationally renowned designer and manufacturer of metal ware, whose organisation is rated amongst the top most in the world for quality and designing.

This is the third time in a row that Pabuwal has been entrusted with designing and creating exclusive serve ware and accessories for personal use of a visiting US President, the earlier two other occasions being president Obama’s visits in 2010 & 2015. (Agencies)