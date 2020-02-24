Porcupine carcass, gun recovered by Forest personnel in EGH

TURA: The carcass of a porcupine along with one country made SBBL gun was recovered and confiscated on Monday by a patrolling party of Darugre Range Forest Office in East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The animal was suspected to have been killed for its meat by unknown miscreants and the patrolling team recovered the same at around 2 am from a place known as Ambare Chisam of Dambo Mrok under Rongjeng Police Station.

The porcupine carcass along with the gun was suspected to have been abandoned by the miscreants who fearing arrest by the patrolling party fled taking advantage of the darkness.