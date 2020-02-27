Ayush Health Mela held at Zikzak

TURA: The Office of the District Medical & Health Officer on Thursday organized a day-long Health Mela 2020 under the aegis of National AYUSH Mission in collaboration with National Health Mission at Zikzak in South West Garo Hills.

Hundreds of locals including school children and patients participated in the day-long Mela which was based on the theme “Prevention is the key to Good Health”. A team of specialist doctors, including dentist, mental health, Ayush doctors and other medical officers from the district conducted medical checkup and screening free of cost for patients. Other activities and events like Inter School Quiz competition and drawing /painting competition was organized a day prior to the event.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ramkumar S said that health and education being fundamentals of the society, Immunization and Family planning is the next target. A healthy society contributes towards progress and development of the nation.

He further added that institutional deliveries should be encouraged in order to reduce infant mortality rate. Also couples in villages should be counseled for family planning as multiple pregnancy and child births risk the health of the mother and makes it difficult for children to be cared for making it a larger problem for the district, he said.

Congratulating the medical staff of the district for its achievement in PMMVY registration, MHIS enrolment, institutional deliveries and 90% achievement in immunization, he announced that the district is number one in all parameters.

Stating that Health is not a personal but a social matter as the infection of one person in the village have chances of infecting the communities in and around the village, he stressed on the importance of immunization for illnesses like Malaria and Japanese Encephalitis.

Among the other dignitaries present was Zikzak BDO, Mary Liza Marak who encouraged the district to cooperate in order to achieve 100% immunization as prevention is better than cure.

The District Malaria Officer, Tura, Dr. B Ch. Marak announced that special mosquito nets would be sent by Government of India by next month and that people should use them as soon as they are distributed.