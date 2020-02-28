Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Census charge officers appointed in SWGH

By From Our Correspondent

TURA: As house-listing operations for Census 2021 and updation  of NPR 2020 is about to commence from April 1 this year, South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner & Principal Census Officer, Ramkumar S has designated the following officers as Charge Officers and Assistant charge officers with immediate effect.

BDO, Zikzak, Mary Lisa K Marak,  BDO, Rerapara, Raymond Zachary D. Shira and BDO, Betasing, Winje R.G.Momin have been appointed as Charge Officers for Zikzak, Rerapara and Betasing C&RD blocks respectively, while AH & Vety Officer, Betasing, Dr. Nokman A. Sangma, AH & Vety Officer, Rerapara, Rhianon S. M. Sangma and Sub-Inspector of Statistics, Zikzak, Dejing S. Sangma have been appointed as Assistant Charge Officers for Betasing, Rerapara and Zikzak blocks, respectively.

