SGH youths urged to avail PMEGP scheme to develop tourism

The youths were urged by General Manager of the District Commerce and Industries Centre (DCIC), Baghmara, M War during the one day awareness programme on PMEGP organized recently by the department at Mahadeo in South Garo Hills for the benefit of the people especially for the unemployed youths from the area.

Speaking during the programme, War observed that the area has great potential to develop especially in the eco-tourism sector and urged the participants to avail the benefits of the PMEGP Scheme. He also expressed happiness for being able to conduct the programme.

The programme was attended by well over a 100 participants from nearby villages of Mahadeo, Teptepa, Hatisia, Rompa A’ding and others.

During the programme, Project Manager, Charming D Sangma spoke in detail about the PMEGP Scheme, while banking and its related topics were briefed by Branch Manager of Baghmara SBI, A W Momin. Viable projects under the scheme like apiculture, homestays, tea stalls etc were also covered by IPO, Rongsang N Sangma and DCIC Baghmara IPO, C K B Sangma.