House panel on environment issues slew of measures to clean rivers

SHILLONG: The Committee on Environment of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Friday said that wastes from the Eastern Air Command (EAC) flow into the Elephant Falls.

The committee had convened a meeting of various departments for discussion on cleaning rivers and tackling air pollution.

Addressing the press here after the meeting, member of the committee, HM Shangpliang, said that the EAC has been given a deadline of one month to repair the soak-pits/toilets.

As for the Umshyrpi river waste, the CEO of Cantonment Board, Dakani Kyndiah, has committed to ensure that garbage is not thrown into the river.

About Wah Umiam, he said that the scheme of Ganga Jal Mission proposal will be submitted.

He said the Urban Affairs department, Shillong Municipal Board and Water Resources department have been asked to submit proposal to clean Wah Umkhrah and Umshyrpi rivers.

Shangpliang said that the Police and Transport departments have been asked to take action against vehicles that are fitted with air horns. He said that the Transport department has sanctioned 14 stations for pollution testing.

The committee also said that the State Pollution Control Board should sanction different posts as it is facing manpower shortage.

On disposal of bio-medical wastes, he said that government hospitals do not have incinerators.

The dumping of bio-medical wastes on the ground is not wise as the rain water seeps into the ground and eventually pollutes the water.

He added that effluent treatment plants (ETP) should be installed in government hospitals.

He said that the Urban Affairs Principal Secretary, Donald Wahlang, has assured that the government will install an incinerator at Marten. As for the vinyl sawmill industry that is alleged to have rampantly cut trees, Shangpliang said that if it is not conforming to law it will be closed down.

The committee also wants the Mawphlang Reservoir to be classified as a national wetland.

Shangpliang said that the committee has directed the Mining and Geology department to call a meeting of all the line departments within one week for implementation of projects under the Rs 400-crore Meghalaya Environment Protection and Restoration Fund.