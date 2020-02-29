Naga groups question NSF’s mode of issuing ultimatum to govt

GUWAHATI: Naga organisations have criticised the Naga Students Federation (NSF) for allegedly undermining the intelligentsia of the tribes of Nagaland and resorting to issue an ultimatum to the state government “using other people and organisations.”

The NSF had on February 22 asked the state government to take corrective measures within 15 days to address at least four of its demands, including approval and implementation of the Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) policy forwarded to the government by the NSSB committee within the stipulated period.

The students federation further demanded issuance of notifications scrapping all departmental exams, banning direct recruitment to all group C posts and announcing that ‘group C’ posts shall be requisitioned through open recruitment by the soon-to-be set-up Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB).

The Central Nagaland Students’ Association (CNSA) has sought a clarification from the NSF for issuing the threat “using persons and organisations that have nothing to do with the state of Nagaland.”

It however appreciated the federation for raising a relevant issue pertaining to the rampant practices of backdoor appointments in the state.

The Dimapur Ao Youth Organisation (DAYO) to have taken a stand against the NSF’s method of issuing the ultimatum.

Meanwhile, the Western Sumi Hoho (WSH) has endorsed the stand taken by the Dimapur Ao Youth Organisation and the Central Nagaland Students Association (CNSA) against NSF’s move.

WSH, through its media cell, said that while the stand of NSF against “rampant backdoor” appointments, was for a better cause, yet by “involving outsiders as a part of the signatories in an internal issue of our state, has raised a big question amongst all the tribes of Nagaland.”

It further said that with regard to matters of governance, there was “a clear-cut demarcation between Nagaland and other neighbouring states”.

WSH therefore questioned the interference by “some other tribes from neighbouring states in the state’s internal affairs.

“Nagaland is governed by 14 tribes. So “we do not need any support or interference from outsiders,” it said in a statement.

It also pointed out that NSF comprised tribes from other states and has the “audacity” to issue ultimatum on “our state government” which has sent a wrong signal to the indigenous tribes of Nagaland.

Meanwhile, asked about the matter, NSF president, Ninoto Awomi said that a consultative meeting in this regard will be held at Oking NSF office in Kohima on March 4, 2020. The presidents of the state-based federating units and subordinate bodies of the federation have been invited to the meeting, Awomi said in a statement on Saturday.