Transport vehicles directed to shift to ISBT

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh has directed the shifting of all public transport vehicles to Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Chasingre near Tura.

“All public transport operators both intra state and interstate except South Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and West Garo Hills bound vehicles for the time being are directed to shift their operations to ISBT, Chasingre, Tura by February 29 without fail,” the order issued in this regard said.

The order also directed the Assistant managing Director of MTC to take necessary action immediately and ensure all transport operators comply with the order.