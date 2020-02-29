Youths urged to avail PMEGP scheme to develop tourism



TURA: With South Garo Hills having great potential to develop especially in the eco-tourism sector, unemployed youths from the region have been urged to avail the benefits of the PMEGP Scheme and make use of the same to develop tourism while also earning profits for themselves.

The youths were urged by General Manager of the District Commerce and Industries Centre (DCIC), Baghmara, M War during the one day awareness programme on PMEGP organized recently by the department at Mahadeo in South Garo Hills for the benefit of the people especially for the unemployed youths from the area.

War observed that the area has great potential to develop especially in the eco-tourism sector and urged the participants to avail the benefits of the PMEGP Scheme. The programme was attended by well over a 100 participants from nearby villages of Mahadeo, Teptepa, Hatisia, Rompa A’ding and others.