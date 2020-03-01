One more dies after assault in Meghalaya, toll up to 3

GUWAHATI: One more person was killed by miscreants taking the death toll in the current spell of violence in Shillong and adjoining areas to three since Friday last even as the situation remained tense, police informed.

Police informed that one Uphas Uddin (37), husband of B Lyndai of Pyrkan village, was attacked by three unknown miscreants at his home at Pyrken village under Shella police station in the wee hours of Sunday. He was brought to Khamati CHC but the doctor declared him brought dead.

Some unidentified miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the residential compound of Lakshmi Bareh at Pynthorbah Block – 4, Shillong. No one was injured or property damaged in the incident.

An injured Rajua Karim (31), an employee of Meghalaya Basin Development Agency, was admitted to NEGRIHMS early on Sunday. He was attacked by assaulted by unidentified miscreants at Mawthabah, Mawsyram on Saturday. The victim hails from West Garo Hills Working and is presently reside at Salad, Mandating for the last six years.