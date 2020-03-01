Opp leader Mukul Sangma slams govt for unrest in state

SHILLONG: The leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma, on Saturday slammed the state government over the violent incidents in the state and asked the Conrad Sangma-led dispensation to wake up and deal with the situation appropriately while his party colleague Ampareen Lyngdogh appealed for peace and communal harmony.

In a statement, he said he was deeply pained to see the ugly turn of events resulting in violence and death of a young man and injury to many as a fallout of the unacceptable and divisive Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Condemning the incident and perpetrators of the crime, Sangma said that the nation is in turmoil because of the mistrust and hatred generated by the CAA.

He said the incident only justifies the demand for repeal of CAA and urged the citizens to help restore peace in the state.

“The state government’s failure to prevent the ugly turn of events is highly condemnable and it must wake up and deal with the situation appropriately,” Sangma said.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress has also condemned the ugly and unprecedented incident at Ichamati.

Shella MPYC president Richard Marak appealed for peace and harmony. He also said that the incident proves beyond reasonable doubt how CAA is capable of dividing the nation on communal lines.

“The government at the Centre needs to understand India and its people and stop imposing viciously their political will upon us. We have been warning that the implications of C(A)A are wide ranging and opens up an unprecedented dangerous future and ramifications thereof. The dire implications of C(A)A is not just for a particular(one) community, this is vastly inter-sectional,” he said.

Bloodshed will not help: Ampareen

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Ampareen asked all to look at the greater picture of communal harmony which is an important component of peace.

Pointing out that Ichamati has been on the riot map since one-and-a- half months, she wondered why security forces were not deployed there earlier.

Condemning the death at Ichamati on Friday, she said bloodshed can never help.

She said that it is not right for the government to blame and publicly declare that some group was involved in the clash, but must concentrate on what exactly happened there.