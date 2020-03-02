Curfew in city from 6 am today

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills district magistrate has promulgated curfew in parts of Shillong city with effect from 6 am on Monday until further orders.

In a statement, the magistrate said that the areas to be under curfew are Iewduh (Bara Bazar), Paltan Bazar, Stand Jeep from District Council point leading to Motphran area and upto YMCA under Lumdiengjri Police Station, entire Police Bazar, including road from Umsohsun bridge upto Khyndailad under Sadar Police Station and entire area under Cantonment Beat House.

Sohra timing

The whole areas under Sohra civil sub-division agglomeration and adjoining areas falling under Sohra police station will be under curfew with effect from 1 pm of March 1 to 8 am of March 2 and will be promulgated again from 6 pm of March 2 until further orders.

However, indefinite curfew is promulgated in all border areas under Shella police station, Tyllap police outpost and Bholaganj police check post from 1 pm of March 1 until further orders.