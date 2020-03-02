Uneasy calm prevails in Sohra, Ichamati

SHILLONG: Known for its tourist attractions which lure visitors from across the country and the world, Sohra now wears a near-deserted look following the imposition of curfew in view of the breakdown of law and order in Ichamati and Shella in East Khasi Hills district.

It may not be the peak season, but Sohra would still be abuzz with tourists headed for the renowned locations; they would stop en route, taking pictures particularly selfies or making a beeline for the many eateries along the route for a quick snack.

On Saturday, though, the ladies who sell corn by the roadside had no customers.

All activities came to a sudden halt as Sohra and Shella, which is also another tourist spot famous for the fishing festival and the river by its name, woke up to incidents of violence in Ichamati.

Police personnel conducted their mandatory checking of vehicles in and around Sohra and Ichamati, usually a bustling place with trade activities stretching all the way up to the border with Bangladesh. All shops were closed in Ichamati and people chose to remain indoors.

Traditional leaders

blamed

Meanwhile, Federation of Khasi Jaintia Garo Peoples (FKJGP) president Wellbirth Rani criticised Syiem, Hima Sohbar and Hima Mawlong blaming them for leasing out land to outsiders.

He also cited an instance involving an alleged outsider in violation of the Meghalaya Land Transfer Act.

“There is a four-storey building complex in Majai belonging to an outsider who is also not a resident of the state. The building and the land is in his name. How can that happen when the LTA is in place? It is because our very own people welcome the outsiders and which has actually led to this incident; they give them everything. Now we are paying the price of their action.”

He warned the traditional leaders in the border areas to immediately revoke the orders of lease to outsiders and said if an Ichamati-like incident is repeated in future, they should take responsibility.

Rani also said that the state government should immediately arrest all the hundred people involved in the clash as clippings were circulated.

“The state government would issue summons to us even if there would be no violence at the meetings organised by us. We will watch what the government does to the people who have taken a life”, he said.