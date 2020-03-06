Assam Cong MLAs meet Rymbui seeking safe passage migrant workers

SHILLONG: A group of Congress MLAs from Assam on Thursday met Meghalaya Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui and sought for safe passage for thousands of migrant workers from the neighbouring state who are stranded here.

The delegation of three Congress MLAs led by Boko MLA, Nandita Das wanted to the meet Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma but they could not meet him and met the Home Minister and Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma.

Speaking to media persons after meeting with Mukul Sangma, Nandita Das said that they wanted Meghalaya Government to give safe passage to these thousands of migrant workers who are stranded here due to the prevailing law and order situation.

“We want them to reach their homes safe as their families are concerned about their whereabouts as they could not be connected,” she said.

She also informed that there more than 500 migrant workers from her Boko constituency who are stranded here in the state.

Echoing similar views, other MLAs like Rupjyoti Kurmi and Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha informed that they had already discussed about the matter with Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal

“Assam and Meghalaya are like sisters for years and we wish that nothing should happened to people from Assam staying here,” they hoped.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma said that recent lawlessness as a fallout of the incident Ichamati has vitiated the environment of peace and harmony and it has generated a sense of anxiety and insecurity in the minds of the family members of the people who are in Meghalaya as migrant workers and for business purpose.