Meghalayan Age Festival scaled down over Corona Virus fears

TURA: In the light of the Corona virus infection spreading across the globe with cases now being reported from India, the upcoming Meghalayan Age Festival has been scaled down to a conference, a government statement mentioned on Friday evening.



The festival is now being scaled down to a Conference with participation of limited invitees only. As mass gatherings are to be avoided as per the DoHFW ‘s advisory, it is decided that the earlier planned events i.e., evening music concerts and tethered balloon flights will not be held for the first three days, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office mentioned.

The first three days will only be a Media Conference and a familiarization trip for the 50-70 invitees who will be going through the existing screening process as per Government of India and State Government’s protocols.

The situation is being monitored closely and the State Government is continuously reviewing the situation, it was announced.

“The Department of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya is fully cognizant of the public advisory released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and the Department of Health and Family Welfare (DoHFW) of the Government of Meghalaya regarding the outbreak of the COVID-19 Virus in India.

Given this, the Tourism Department is taking steps, in coordination with the DoHFW, Government of Meghalaya to ensure that all protocols and precautionary measures are adhered to at the Meghalayan Age Festival being organized from the 7th – 15th of March 2020 at Wenfield, Thadlaskein, West Jaintia Hills,” the communique further mentioned.