Tea organisations hail Assam Budget 2020-21

GUWAHATI: The Joint Forum of Assam Tea Planters’ Association (ATPA), North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) and Bharatiya Cha Parishad (BCP) hailed the Assam Budget 2020-2021, which was presented by state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

In a statement issued here, the organisations hailed the chief minister, finance minister and industries minister for announcing Tea Mission in the budget.

Under the Tea Mission, a subsidy of Rs 7 per kg for production of orthodox tea, withdrawal of agricultural income tax for three years and 3 per cent interest subvention on all term loans and working capital loans would be of great help especially when the tea industry was passing through a crisis period.

“We are extremely happy at the announcement of establishment of a tea museum to commemorate the occasion of the golden jubilee of the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, as well as for promoting Assam tea.

“However, we appeal to the finance minister to include Green Tea, White Tea, Purple Tea, Yellow Tea, Oolong Tea and all other specialty teas under the Rs 7 per kg subsidy scheme so that small tea growers engaged in production of specialty teas can also avail the scheme,” NETA adviser, Bidyananda Barkakoty, said.

“Presently the production of orthodox tea, green tea and other specialty teas in Assam is to the tune of about 70 million kg annually, which is about ten percent of Assam’s total production. This subsidy will encourage tea producers to produce more orthodox tea, which has a global demand. This will also help in increase in price of CTC tea variety because of less production due to some quantity getting converted to orthodox variety”, said Barkakoty.

“The finance minister has also announced many benefits for tea garden workers which we welcome,” the joint forum of the tea organistions, said.