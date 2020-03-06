Women’s Day celebration begins in Tura

TURA: The Three Day All Garo Hills International Women’s Day celebration cum Exhibition and Sale of organic products by the SHGs of the region was inaugurated on Friday at P A Sangma Stadium in Tura by North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma.

The programme is being organized for the fourth time by Bakdil, Tura in collaboration with NABARD and Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Society (MSRLS).

While addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest, Sangma said that the heavy downpour before the inauguration is perhaps the shower of blessing for all the women groups present on the occasion. He lauded the Director Bakdil, Fr Sunny Mavelil for his tremendous support and encouragement especially to the women self help groups of the region and for helping them to be financially independent.

Mentioning some of the world’s most powerful women such as Indra Nooyi, former CEO of Pepsico, he said that women are no less comparing to their male counterparts in carrying out their responsibilities and discharging their duties in the line of duty and added that the women cricket team of the State has brought laurels to the state recently.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh said that a woman is the main member of the household who works round the clock both at home and in the fields and added that family life entirely depends on women. Mentioning various issues and challenges of women in the region, he said that anaemia and teenage pregnancy are most common and needs to be dealt with seriously and urged the womenfolk to take care of teenage girls and not to allow under 18 years to marry since the supreme court has prohibited under age marriage.

The Chief Guest along with other dignitaries also inaugurated the Exhibition cum Sale of products at the venue.

Quality Food and Non-food products comprising of spices, pickle agri-horti products, handloom and weaving products, sanitary and washing, animal husbandry, earthen, agro-forest products, drink and beverages are available in the exhibition cum sale of products put up at the venue. During the function, Bishop of Tura, Rt Rev. Bishop Andrew R Marak, District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer, West Garo Hills, H K Marak were among others who spoke on the occasion.

