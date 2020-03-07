Heroin seizure in Tura, 2 drug peddlers nabbed

TURA: Tura police have successfully disrupted a key narcotic supply chain in the heart of Tura confiscating a consignment of heroin meant for distribution among the youth and arrested two main peddlers who were tasked with getting the drugs to their clients.Following recent reports about rising cases of substance abuse among the youth, police beefed up their intelligence and began an investigation.Following a tipoff from their sources, two separate raids were conducted by Tura police on Friday night leading to the arrest and seizure of the substance.In their first operation they raided a house at Goanang locality in Araimile Tura and arrested drug peddler Chanbelrak T Sangma (27) and recovered from his possession 2.40 grams of heroin also known as brown sugar. The accused hails from Laban streamlet road in Shillong.A second police operation at Diringgagre area of Dakopgre, Tura netted another drug peddler identified as Anirudha Koch (36). From his possession police recovered 4.16 grams of heroin.”We have registered two separate cases under NDPS Act and all efforts are on to nab the main suppliers and the gang involved,” informed West Garo Hills Superintendent of police MGR Kumar.The arrest and seizure came at a time when the peddlers were preparing to dispatch their consignment to some of their victims. Several number of miniature plastic capsule bottles filled with heroin, meant for sale, were seized in the raids.