PM avoids Holi celebrations amid COVID-19, extends wishes

NEW DELHI: In the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chose not to participate in Holi events as precautionary measures suggested by experts.



The Prime Minister, however, greeted people on the occasion as the nation celebrates Holi, the festival of colours.



In a tweet in Hindi, the Prime Minister said: “Heartiest greetings to all of you as you celebrate this festival of colour, joy and happiness. I hope this festival brings a lot of happiness to people across the country.”



As per his declaration made last week, Modi chose not to participate in any Holi events this year as experts had advised against “mass gatherings to avoid coronavirus spread”.



“Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme,” PM Modi had tweeted.



Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind extended his greetings to the people on the occasion and wished that may the festival bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone’s life.



“Wishing everyone a Happy Holi! The festival of colours, Holi is a celebration of spring and fraternity in our society. May it bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone’s life,” the President tweeted.



Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also extend his “warm greetings and good wishes to the people”.



“This Holi, let us strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold our society together. Let this festival break the barriers that divide us and unite us in the quest for shared prosperity, peace, progress, harmony and joy,” Naidu tweeted.



