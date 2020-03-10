Six Asean countries’ ambassadors call on Pillai to discuss border trade

AIZAWL: Ambassadors of six Asean countries – Laos, Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia and Vietnam – called on Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Monday and discussed a wide range of issues, including border trade.

During the interaction that lasted for more than an hour, Pillai expressed hope that their visit will bring closer ties between India and Asean countries and more importantly, bigger activities at the border trade centres in the eastern side of Mizoram, Raj Bhavan sources said.

The ambassadors of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) countries also shared their experiences in Mizoram with the governor and called their trip as culturally enriching and also extremely important in the context of trade viabilities. They considered Mizoram to be India’s gateway in term of trade with the Asean countries.

Among others, cultural exchanges, trade opportunities, Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport project were discussed during the interaction. In the afternoon Pillai hosted luncheon for the visiting ambassadors.

The group came to Mizoram to attend Chapchar Kut festival which concluded on Friday.

They also met the state Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and other senior officials and visited the Indo-Myanmar border area in Champhai district last week. (PTI)