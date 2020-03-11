Banks must reach out to farmers in remote areas: Tripura Min

Udaipur: Stressing on importance of maintaining a strong relationship between banks and farmers, Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday said that banks in Tripura must develop good relationship with farmers and build an effective network in remote areas where farmers cannot contact banks. He said this in ‘State Credit Seminar 2020-21’ organised by NABARD in the state capital on Tuesday.

The minister unveiled ‘State Focus Paper 2020-21 Tripura’ published by NABARD on the occasion.

Varma also pointed out that the non-performing assets (NPAs) of the banks in the state which was 6.18 per cent in March 2010 improved marginally to 5.82 per cent in March 2016 and further to 3.98 per cent in March 2019.

During the programme, the bankers pointed out their opinions in the development of the economic condition of Tripura. (UNI)