Tripura CM orders magisterial inquiry into lawyer’s death

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of a 30-year-old lawyer, who allegedly died due to medical negligence in Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), on Saturday.

Deb visited the house of deceased lawyer, Bhaskar Debroy, and informed his family members that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into his death as he was allegedly left without treatment in the hospital for a long time.

On Sunday evening, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (West Tripura) had ordered the police to lodge an FIR under section-304, Part-2 of IPC against the doctors on duty at AGMC, when the police did not register a case against them. The Judicial Magistrate has ordered the police to file the investigation report before March 12 next.

Official sources here confirmed that the death audit team, constituted by the health department, has completed the inquiry into the alleged negligence of treatment of the lawyer and it is expected to be submitted tonight to the concerned authorities.

The lawyers, on the other hand, moved the court seeking criminal proceedings against the doctors on duty and hospital authorities where Debroy died. (UNI)