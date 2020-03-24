Elton John relishes quality time with husband

Legendary singer Elton John says he is relishing quality time with husband David Furnish and their sons amid the coronavirus crisis. The singer shares two sons, Zachary (9) and Elijah (7), with Furnish. In an interview to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the Rocketman hitmaker, 72, opened up about how he was ‘loving every second’ of spending 24/7 with his boys and also discussed the importance of music and staying positive during this difficult time, reports a website. ‘This is the time where people are going to spend more time with their families than they’ve ever done before. And so far, again, check with me in two weeks. I’m enjoying it so much because I don’t spend that much time with my family during the day and I’m loving every second of it. So cherish it while you can. Every cloud has a silver lining,” he said. The singer went on to reveal that he is playing board games while social distancing. ‘We’re playing every day, at 5:30 we play Snakes and Ladders, which in America is called Chutes and Ladders, and it’s become a family routine now and it’s fantastic. To be honest with you, it’s great to be able to spend this much time with my boys because normally I don’t, even though they’ve been on the road with us since November in Australia and New Zealand. (IANS)