2 COVID-19 patients recover completely in Jammu

JAMMU: Two out of three COVID-19 patients in Jammu have recovered completely,Sushma Chauhan, district magistrate said.

“Both of them have tested negativea,” Sushma Chauhan said.

The DM praised doctors and paramedics for helping the patients to recover from the virus.

Total number of positive cases in the UT now stands at 5 out of whom four are being treated in Srinagar and one in Jammu city.

One woman, who was the first to be tested positive for the dreaded virus in Kashmir after she arrived home in Srinagar from Saudi Arabia, has also recovered.

IANS

