Villagers set up barricade to help anti-COVID lockdown

GUWAHATI: Complementing the government’s efforts to ensure social distancing by imposing lockdown against COVID-19 pandemic, villagers in certain parts of Assam have put up barricades at the entry of their respective villages so as to bar outsiders from coming in.

Villagers of Laopati at Talap in Tinsukia district of Assam have set up bamboo barricade at the entry to the village to restrict movement of outsiders to the village in order to ensure social distancing that has been made mandatory by the government to fight the deadly novel Coronavirus.

Similarly, villagers at Kolajan Peeyang in Dhemaji district too have barricaded the entry to their village to prevent visit by outsiders much to the relief of the local administration.

Such exceptional efforts by common villagers have steamed up the combat against COVIT-19 amid reports about police being forced to use force to make defying people stay indoors during the anti-COVID-19 lockdown in some other parts of the state.