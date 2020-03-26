Assam DGP warns of strict action against violators

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Assam director general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has warned that violators of the lockdown would be severely dealt with under provisions of the National Disaster Management Act. Despite the lockdown being strictly followed, the state on Wednesday witnessed some stray incidents of people loitering in the streets across districts prompting police to take action.

“Police is taking all measures to tackle the situation in the state. We have been compelled to be strict else people do not follow the rules. The lockdown has been imposed under the Disaster Management Act and the provisions under Articles 51 to 60 of the Act are very strict, which people should be wary of. Violations are non-bailable and can lead to a prison term of one year,” Mahanta told reporters here on Wednesday.

The DGP also cautioned those spreading false information on social networking sites of being liable for punishment under not just the Information Technology (IT) Act but also under the Disaster Management Act, the provisions. “Stern action would be taken against anyone hindering distribution of relief items in the state during this period,” Mahanta said.

He informed that the state task force was on the job in regard to stock-taking of the essential items in hand.

Mahanta said people should not venture out in vehicles but only visit grocery/essential item shops near their homes on foot. “As far as possible, people including media, should carry identity cards, when they are out of their homes to buy essentials. Hired staff engaged in essential services should carry authorisation letters as well,” he said, adding, “some districts have taken steps to set up shops in the neighbourhood itself so that social distancing takes place”.

“We have directed shops in the daily markets to be 100 metres away from one another even as restrictions have been put in place to ensure that only a few shops remain open in a bid to avoid gatherings. Areas have been demarcated for the buyers to stand while in the queue so that the requisite distance is maintained,” Mahanta said.