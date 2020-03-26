Villagers barricade entry

From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Complementing the government’s efforts to ensure social distancing by imposing 21-day lockdown against in the wake of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, villagers in certain parts of Assam have put up barricades at the entry of their respective villages so as to bar outsiders from coming in.

Villagers of Laopati at Talap in Tinsukia district of Assam have set up bamboo barricade at the entry to the village to restrict movement of outsiders to the village in order to ensure social distancing that has been made mandatory by the government to fight the deadly COVID-19.

Similarly, villagers at Kolajan Peeyang in Dhemaji district, too, have barricaded the entry to their village to prevent visit by outsiders much to the relief of the local administration.

Meanwhile, blood samples of two persons in Lakhimpur district of Assam, suspected to have been affected by the novel coronavirus, have been sent for confirmation test at ICMR laboratory at Lahowal in Dibrugarh district.