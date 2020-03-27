Barca players reject wage cut

Barcelona: Barcelona’s first team players are reported to have rejected the club’s proposal for them to take salary cuts so that it can pay off the rest of the staff amid the coronavirus crisis.

Spain has declared a National Emergency to deal with the pandemic that has taken more than 4000 lives in the country.

According to ESPN, negotiations between the club’s captains and board of directors are ongoing and that the players are willing to take a salary cut but are not happy with the terms suggested by the board thus far. (IANS)