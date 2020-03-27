CS asks Assam to ease transport of essentials

SHILLONG: The state Chief Secretary, MS Rao, has written to his Assam counterpart calling for hassle-free and timely movement of essential commodities to the state.

In a letter on Thursday, Rao pointed out that in Guwahati trucks carrying essential commodities to the districts of Assam are being given preference both for loading and movement which could delay dispatches of these commodities to Meghalaya.

“We have very limited open market stock currently. Our dependence on the Guwahati market in particular for essential supplies to both regions of Garo Hills and Khasi and Jaintia Hills is also well known. In the circumstances, some directions to the authorities concerned for rationalization of the system is requested,” the chief secretary said.

Rao also raised the issue of health screening of drivers and handymen of trucks from Meghalaya carrying essential commodities and stamping for quarantine.

He said if this was done routinely for all, there would be a serious problem as truckers would have to immediately go for self-quarantine upon completion of the trip. He asked that only those exhibiting symptoms be stamped for quarantine.

Online payment

Meanwhile, in an order on Thursday, the chief secretary informed that banks will also conduct NEFT, RTGS and other online transactions so as to enable suppliers of essential commodities to make transactions. It may be mentioned that in an order on March 25, the government had instructed banks and treasuries to remain open on Thursday and Friday for government transactions.