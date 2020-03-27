Curfew pass seekers violate distancing norm

SHILLONG: Despite promulgating curfew in the district to enforce the 21-day lockdown announced by the Prime Minister, the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner is in a fix as scores of people have been lining up outside the office to collect curfew passes to attend to essential duties.

The scene was no different on Thursday as a large crowd had gathered outside the DC’s office to collect passes in a blatant violation of the social distancing protocol.

Admitting that a large number of people were collecting passes, the Deputy Commissioner, M. War, feared that some people might be collecting curfew passes without being involved in providing essential services.

“Many of these people are going to hospital. How can I tell them not to go?” she said, while adding that her office has been analysing the situation on a day-to-day basis before issuing curfew passes.

“If there are 100 patients in the hospitals, we will have to issue 100 passes. Since the situation is dynamic, we are trying to find out the best solution”, she said.