FP shops, select groceries to open from 9 am to 5 pm

CM assures availability of essentials

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, M. War, has fixed timing for opening of fair price shops and groceries.

In a statement on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said that all fair price shops, both NFSA and non -NFSA, will open on March 27 and 28 from 9 am to 5 pm.

However, only identified groceries and select shops selling essential items will open in all the localities of Shillong agglomeration from 9 am to 5 pm during the same period.

The purpose is to enable the local residents to purchase their basic and daily essential commodities during the ongoing curfew promulgated in East Khasi Hills.

For villages in the district, the same arrangements are made by the Block Development Officer/Zonal Team Leader with the respective headmen.

The local headmen will regulate the operation of the shops in their respective localities and villages to ensure due compliance to the advisories of government with special reference to social distancing concerning the COVID-19 situation.

The deputy commissioner has asked the residents to strictly maintain social distancing of at least one metre, not to overcrowd in one area/shop and cooperate with arrangement made by the headmen and district administration.

The order also said on March 27, limited vegetables will be available and on March 28, arrangements will be made for meat.

According to the deputy commissioner, similar arrangements will be made for the week to come and specific instructions will be made known well in advance.

“Adequate stock is available and there is no need to panic and resort to hoarding as it will have an adverse impact”, the deputy commissioner said.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also informed the public that there was no reason for panic buying as supply of essential commodities will be made available across the state during the lockdown for 21 days.

He said the purpose of social distancing and lockdown will be defeated if people do not follow the directives of the government and the district administration, who have been working tirelessly, to ensure that essential items and services of the government are made available to the people.

The chief minister informed that essential food items will be made available to the public by the administration in different localities. He raised concerns over the rush and overcrowding during the relaxation hours in certain markets of the state on Thursday and has once again appealed to the public to maintain social distance of 1 metre and follow directives of the administration.

Large crowd was visible in Tura super market on Thursday.

“During the relaxation hours, there was panic. The intention of the relaxation was to enable public to buy essential food items. However, the chaotic scenes of overcrowding and rush are something which is not advisable and desirable. The government is working for our safety, let us cooperate in this fight against coronavirus,” the chief minister said.