GMCH sets up 30-bed ICU for COVID-19 patients

GUWAHATI: Amid COVID-19 pandemic all over, Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) has set up a new state-of-the art Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 30 beds and ventilation in a matter of few days at the directive of the state Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. This new ICU will be kept reserved for COVID-19 patients if the need arises.

The health minister who inspected the new ICU on Thursday night, was impressed with the arrangement and lauded the team at the GMCH for the commendable efforts they have put up in creating the ICU at this hour of crisis.