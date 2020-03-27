Home-delivery of essentials across state from today

SHILLONG: The government has activated store.meghamart.com as an end-to-end essential commodity ordering and delivery platform to ensure these are made available to citizens at their doorsteps, especially in urban areas.

The Chief Secretary, MS Rao, said both cash and online payments will be accepted. Items like rice, oil, sugar, milk etc. can be ordered online and will be home-delivered. The service will be operational in Shillong from Friday and at Tura and Jowai from Saturday. (See Page 7)

Besides, IEW (App on Google Playstore), meghabazzar.com, narifresh.com and syllad.com have been onboarded. Further, retail chains like Vishal Megamart and local entrepreneurs are also ready to home-deliver from Friday at Shillong, Tura, Jowai and Williamnagar. All their contact details are available on store.meghamart.com.

The chief secretary requested everyone to not panic and stay indoors.