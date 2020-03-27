Rice shortage in Garo Hills, administration to bring supply from Assam

TURA: Widespread panic buying of essential commodities during the last few days and subsequent lockdown across the state and country has fuelled a shortage of some essential items here with reports of shortage of rice, lentils and cooking oil stock surfacing in many parts of the Garo Hills districts.

“Yes there is shortage of dal and cooking oil in Tura but we are making provisions already. We have started with supply of rations, particularly fresh vegetables in different localities from today,” announced West Garo Hills deputy commissioner Ram Singh while speaking to The Shillong Times on Friday evening.

The West Garo Hills deputy commissioner has also been made the nodal officer to oversee the supply of essential commodities from the neighbouring state of Assam into the Garo Hills region.

In recent days, traders in Tura have been apprehensive about the stock availability of three main essential food items- rice, lentils (dal) and mustard cooking oil, used extensively by a majority of the town’s population. The sudden and dramatic announcement by the prime minister to call for an entire lockdown of the country within three hours had given little or no time for traders and wholesalers to stock up on commodities.

While the deputy commissioner has allayed fears of a shortfall in rice stock in Tura citing availability of a buffer stock, elsewhere reports have been coming in of shortages, particularly in the rural areas.

“Rice in the open market is low because of a problem in the neighbouring state. Trains carrying rice and other food items have reached Guwahati but there are no labourers to lift the stock from the wagons. The issue has been taken up with the Assam government,” informed East Garo Hills DC Swapnil Tembe.

Meanwhile, shortages of rice stock in village markets have also been reported from Adokgre, Wageasi, Dainadubi and Raja Apal in the north Garo Hills district. Complaints have also come in from Depa, Rari and Mendal as well as Kharkutta block.

Acknowledging the shortage issue, North Garo Hills DC S C Sadhu said that rice from the district buffer stock would be made available for distribution in the affected areas by Saturday morning itself.

“We have the buffer stock from the Food Corporation of India and it will be given out from 8AM to 12 noon,” said Mr Sadhu.

A day after widespread public gathering and panic buying across the region, Friday witnessed a more disciplined movement of people coming out to purchase groceries in different towns and villages.

“People adhered to social distancing by keeping safe distance from one another while queuing up at grocery stores,” revealed district officials.

After days of grueling search for vegetables, citizens of Williamnagar were treated to fresh produce straight from the fields as the horticulture department with support from area committees brought in abundance of green leafy vegetables from the farms that dot the surrounding areas of the town.

Loads of fresh veggies like gourd, cabbage, beans, carrots, turnips, pumpkins and even newly plucked coriander were sold to eager customers in the premises of the Horticulture Office during the day.

“There was variety of vegetables and more importantly the prices were the same when one buys from the farm itself,” said postmaster A M Marak.

In Tura, the first test at initiating locality wise sale of groceries, particularly vegetables, to prevent overcrowding in markets was conducted on Friday in select areas.

Sale of vegetables inside localities took place at Akonggre road, next to residence of deputy commissioner’s residence and also at the College Field in Teteng A’ja locality of the town. Citizens from these localities were able to get their hands on vegetables, potatos and chillis brought straight in from the main market.

“Only one person per household will be allowed to venture out and buy groceries on foot. We will not permit any private vehicle movement during the lockdown,” warned deputy commissioner Ram Singh.