Speaker seeks MLAs’ tips to fight COVID-19

SHILLONG: Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Metbah Lyngdoh has called for collaboration from the 60 MLAs of the state to come up with suggestions to fight COVID-19.

In a statement issued here, he said, “It is time for the MLAs to observe as to where the flaws/shortages are and then make their suggestions accordingly”.

He has also urged the public to be cautious and not to take the advisory of the government lightly.

Lyngdoh has urged the MLAs of respective constituencies to look after the distribution of essential commodities during the 21 days of lockdown.