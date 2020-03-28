CM visits Tura to review preparedness against COVID-19

TURA: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma along with Chief of Coronavirus Task Force, P. Sampath Kumar and other officials visited Tura on Saturday to review the preparedness in Garo Hills in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Minister informed that 300 beds were being prepared for dealing with a possible outbreak of coronavirus cases in Tura. The Guest House of MBoSE, SMELC and Isolation Ward of Tura Civil Hospital have been converted to deal with possible coronavirus cases.

He also informed that the Government was working to have a full-fledged COVID-19 testing center at Tura Civil Hospital and the effort would take a few more days to materialise.

The Chief Minister held review meetings with staff of Tura Civil Hospital, inspected the isolation care centre at Civil Hospital. He also held a review meeting with officials of the district administration at Circuit House, Tura.

He gave direction to the administration to ensure that essential commodities were made available to the public.

“People should not panic and maintain social distancing. The Government is making efforts to put in place all logistics and supply of essential commodities,” the Chief Minister added.